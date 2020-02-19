UPDATE: silver alert canceled for 12-year-old Valparaiso girl

UPDATE: A statewide silver alert has been canceled for a 12-year-old girl from Valparaiso, Indiana. The alert was canceled Wednesday.

A statewide silver alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Valparaiso, Indiana.

An alert was issued Wednesday morning for Mercadez Lashay Casanova.

She is a black Hispanic female and has black hair with brown eyes, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office. Casanova is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

She was last seen Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. wearing a thigh length green Columbia coat, dark green fuzzy sweater and blue jean pants.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mercadez Lashay Casanova, call the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170.

