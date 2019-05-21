UPDATE: Children from South Bend Silver Alert are safe

Two young girls who were the focus of a Silver Alert have been found and are unharmed, South Bend police announced early Tuesday afternoon.

The man they were with is not in custody, but police didn't confirm that person's identity.

When the Silver Alert was initially released, police said the girls may be with 31-year-old Adam Paul Rushing.

We'll post more information as it becomes available.





Original Story:

A Silver Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Halle Rushing and 1-year-old Eleanor Rushing, two girls who are missing from South Bend and may be with 31-year-old Adam Paul Rushing.

The girls were last seen Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Adam Paul Rushing is described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and bald with green eyes. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a “Swamp Monster” tattoo on his right forearm.

He drives a black 2017 Dodge Journey with Indiana plate AIG938.

Eleanor Rushing is about 30 inches tall, 30 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and red pants.

Halle Rushing is about 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a flamingo and palm tree that says “OH HEY.”

If you have any information, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

