SILVER ALERT declared for missing 28-year-old Amanda R. Stabler

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Amanda R. Stabler, a 28-year-old woman who is believed to be in extreme danger.

She's described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a silver or white 2011-2014 sedan.

Stabler is missing from Anderson, Indiana, which is 43 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Based on the Silver Alert release, it's unclear whether Stabler was last seen early Monday morning or early Wednesday morning.

If you have any information about Amanda Stabler, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

