SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Fort Wayne man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 35-year-old Fort Wayne man who was last seen Monday night.

James Wilson Miller was last seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt with a car and writing on it, jean shorts, short black socks, and black/green shoes. James has a scar on the front of his neck from a trach tube.

He was last seen at 6:55 p.m. Monday. James is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

