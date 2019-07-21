SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Cicero man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Cicero Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jimeric Jon Henson, a 31 year old black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 95 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, black glasses, last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, blue jean shorts, long black socks and black shoes with red accents. He will answer to James.

Jimeric is missing from Cicero, Indiana which is 33 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 6:00pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jimeric Jon Henson, contact the Cicero Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.