SILVER ALERT: Police search for woman missing from Ft. Wayne

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Cynthia Lynn Adamson, a 43-year-old woman who is missing from Fort Wayne.

Adamson was last seen Tuesday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She is described as 5'8" tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was driving a red 2011 Toyota Prius with Indiana plate AZJ205. She may have two dogs and a cat in the vehicle with her.

If you have any information about Cynthia Lynn Adamson, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-7070 or 911.

