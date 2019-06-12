SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing southern Indiana man

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing southern Indiana man.

Donald Bruner, 47, is 6 feet tall and weighs 265 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, with a tattoo that says "Rocky" on his upper arm, according to ISP. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

He is likely driving a red 1991 Jeep Cherokee with white weathered patches on the hood and Indiana plate VH7676.

Bruner was last seen May 8 at 11:38 a.m. He is from Palmyra, which is 117 miles south of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.

