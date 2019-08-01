SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing northwest Indiana girl

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert to help find a 14-year-old girl missing from Hobart in Lake County.

Police are looking for Addyson Grey Williams, a 5-foot, 110-pound 14-year-old with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

ISP says Addyson was last seen wearing a gray shirt with the word "WHATEVER" on the front, light blue jeans, a black backpack, a red backpack and possibly wearing nonsprescription glasses.

Addyson was last seen Wednesday around 9 a.m. in Hobart. Police say they believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

If you have information about her disappearance, contact the Hobart Police Department at 219-942-1125 or 911.

