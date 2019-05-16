SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing northeastern Indiana teen

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 14-year-old northeastern Indiana boy.

Police are searching for Shayden Drew Howard, of Garrett, which is just north of Fort Wayne. Howard is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 195 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.

ISP advise he "could be in the company of an adult white male."

Howard was last seen Monday, May 6, around 7:30 a.m., and police believe he may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Garrett Police Department at 260-357-5151 or 911.

