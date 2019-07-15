SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing Indianapolis-area woman

Police in the Indianapolis area are looking for a missing woman, and the Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert.

Police are searching for 31-year-old Melissa Dawn Smith, of Danville. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

She was most recently seen around 9 a.m. Friday, July 12, in a pink tank top, blue or purple swim top, black shorts and flip flops or sandals.

Smith was driving a black 2016 Honda CRV with Indiana plate XYL607, police say.

Police say she "is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

