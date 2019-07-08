SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing Indianapolis-area man

The Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert to help find an 88-year-old man missing from the Indianapolis area.

Police are searching for James Leroy Billingsley, a 6-foot, 180-pound man with gray hair and blue eyes. He was most recently seen in a Marine veteran baseball hat, a white T-shirt and jeans.

Billingsley was driving a gray 2016 four-door Honda Civic with Indiana plate 871RAR Monday around 8:30 a.m. in McCordsville, which is about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police say they believe Billingsley is in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Billingsley's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

