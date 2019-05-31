SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing Indianapolis-area man

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert to find a missing 83-year-old man from the Indianapolis area.

Clarence Mahurin is missing from Avon. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 183 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to a release from the ISP.

Mahurin was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and police say he drives a 2004 Ford Explorer with Indiana plate FB7948.

Mahurin was last seen in Avon, which is about 19 miles west of Indianapolis, on Friday around 1:30 p.m. Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Avon Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

