SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing Fulton County woman

Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert to help find 20-year-old Logann Renee Hatfield, who is missing from Rochester.

Hatfield is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo reading "Brianna" and a rose on her left ankle, as well as an alien on her right shoulder.

Police say they believe she is driving a 2003 red Ford Focus with a broken rear windshield that is covered in Plexiglas and duct tape. It has Indiana license plate 787YGH.

Hatfield was last seen Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Police say she may be in extreme danger and require medical attention.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-419-2819 or 911.

