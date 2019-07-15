SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing Elkhart child

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert to help find an Elkhart child missing out of Goshen.

Police in Goshen and around the state are searching for 3-year-old Avelina Seleni Juraz Duran, who is 3 feet, 1 inch tall and 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a mole on the left side of her head.

Avelina was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, July 12.

Officers believe Avelina may be in the company of Edward Brena. Police did not say what relationship Avelina has, if any, to Brena.

Anyone with information that can help police locate Avelina should contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

