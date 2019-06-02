SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing South Bend woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing South Bend woman.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Tamari Lymas, a 44-year-old black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, missing one of her front teeth, who has burn marks on the right side of her body from her right arm to her right knee, and was last seen wearing a pink, purple and white tie-dye dress with flip flops.

Tamari was last seen on Saturday, June 1st at 12:30 pm.

If you have any information on Lymas' whereabouts, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.