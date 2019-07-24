SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Fort Wayne woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued by the Indiana State Police for a missing Fort Wayne woman.

Sixty-one-year-old Pamela Marie Dipzinski was last seen Tuesday around midnight in Fort Wayne, according to an ISP release.

Police say she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses.

Dipzinski is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

