SILVER ALERT: Police looking for Starke County man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man from Starke County.

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of James Runkle, a 56 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, bald head with brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a green shirt and camo pants, and driving a black 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with an orange kayak in the back and Indiana license plate BLT662.

James is missing from North Judson, Indiana which is 121 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Runkle, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department at 574-772-3771, option 1 or 911.