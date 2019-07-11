SILVER ALERT: Police look for missing Goshen woman, 2 children

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert to help find a missing Goshen woman and two children.

Police are looking for 35-year-old Danielle N. Yoder. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say she was last seen driving a silver 2003 Saturn Vue SUV with Indiana plate 873ZVH.

Yoder may be in the company of two children, 3-year-old Braiden Ratcliff and 6-year-old Gaige Ratcliff. Braiden is 3 feet, 8 inches tall, 60 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in plaid shorts. Gaige is 3 feet, 10 inches tall and 70 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black athletic shorts.

All three are missing from Goshen, were last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday and "are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

Police did not provide information on the relationship, if any, between the woman and two children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.

