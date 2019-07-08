UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing western Indiana man canceled

The Indiana State Police have canceled a statewide Silver Alert issued to help find a previously missing western Indiana man.

-----EARLIER-----

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert after the disappearance of a western Indiana man Monday.

William Franklin Richardson, 82, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday in Rockville, which is about 60 miles west of Indianapolis.

Richardson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was most recently seen in a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana plate ULX396.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone who can help police find Richardson is encouraged to contact the Rockville Police Department at 765-569-5413 or 911.

