SILVER ALERT: Missing Warsaw man believed to be in extreme danger

Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert to help find a man who disappeared from Warsaw and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police are searching for 52-year-old Arthur Friebe, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with white hair, a long white beard and blue eyes.

Friebe was last seen wearing a dark tan Carhartt-style coat, blue plaid shorts, tan knee-high socks and tan shoes.

Friebe was last seen in Warsaw at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Police say they believe him to be in extreme danger, and he may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.

