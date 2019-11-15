SILVER ALERT: Missing NW Indiana woman believed to be in danger

Police are looking for a woman missing from northwest Indiana who is believed to be in danger.

Officers are searching for 81-year-old Karen J. Fischer, of Lowell. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Fischer was last seen driving a 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana plate 909VVA.

She was most recently seen Friday around 1 p.m. Police say she is in danger and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Fischer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411 or 911.

