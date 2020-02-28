SILVER ALERT: Missing NW Indiana girl believed to be in extreme danger

Police say a missing northwest Indiana teenager is believed to be in extreme danger.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 14-year-old Christiana Bennett, of Hammond.

Christiana is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a dark-blue short-sleeve polo shirt, khaki pants, black Nike Air Max sneakers and a black coat.

She was last seen Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

