SILVER ALERT: Missing Mishawaka man believed to be in extreme danger

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) – Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Mishawaka man believed to be in extreme danger.
Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for 65-year-old Joseph Gerencser, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and brown eyes.
Gerencser was last seen in a black coat, green-and-red pullover and blue jeans.
He was most recently spotted Wednesday at 5 a.m.
Anyone with information on Gerencser's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.