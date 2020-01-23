SILVER ALERT: Missing Mishawaka man believed to be in extreme danger

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Mishawaka man believed to be in extreme danger.

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for 65-year-old Joseph Gerencser, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and brown eyes.

Gerencser was last seen in a black coat, green-and-red pullover and blue jeans.

He was most recently spotted Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Anyone with information on Gerencser's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

