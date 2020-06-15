SILVER ALERT: Missing Kosciusko County man

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Kosciusko County man.

Monte Wilson is 76-years-old, is 5 feet and 6 inches, and weighs 200 pounds.

Monte was last seen wearing a green or blue shirt and a hat. He may also be driving a black 2020 Ford Escape with a temporary Indiana plate.

He's missing out of Sidney, Indiana, and was last seen Sunday at 7 p.m.

Monte is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department at 574-267-5667 or call 911.