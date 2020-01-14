SILVER ALERT: Missing Indy woman believed to be in extreme danger

Police in central Indiana are looking for a 52-year-old woman who disappeared from Indianapolis about a week ago and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Officers are searching for Deborah R. Gray, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen around noon on Jan. 7 driving a black 2019 Nissan Frontier with Florida license plate JKSF93.

Gray is missing from Indianapolis, but the Greenfield Police Department is investigating her disappearance. Greenfield is about 30 minutes east of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Gray's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

