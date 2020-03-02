SILVER ALERT: Missing Indiana baby believed to be in extreme danger

Police are looking for a baby who is missing and was last seen with a 38-year-old woman.

Six-month-old Paris Robinson is believed to be in extreme danger, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued by Indiana State Police.

Paris is 1 foot, 8 inches tall and 20 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was wearing leopard-print baby clothes in a car seat with a purple interior and a black exterior. It also had a brown blanket.

Paris is missing from Marion, which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis, about halfway between Indy and Fort Wayne.

Paris was last seen with 38-year-old Taja Ann Robinson, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 187 pounds. Robinson was seen wearing a brown jacket, brown pants and brown shoes.

Pars was most recently seen around 6:34 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.

