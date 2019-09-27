SILVER ALERT: Missing Goshen woman believed to be in extreme danger

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 75-year-old woman from Goshen.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Pricilla Douglas, a 5-foot, 6-inch woman who is about 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a maroon 2011 Ford Fiesta with Indiana plate D455BV, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Douglas was most recently seen Friday at 9 a.m., and police say she may be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

