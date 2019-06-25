SILVER ALERT: Missing Fort Wayne woman believed to be in extreme danger

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from Fort Wayne.

Police are searching for Terri Dawn Myers, 57, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 210 pounds, and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

She most recently was seen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. wearing a pink tank top and blue jean shorts, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark with Indiana license plate AOA373.

State police say they believe she may be in extreme danger and might need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Myers' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

