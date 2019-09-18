SILVER ALERT: Missing Fort Wayne teen believed to be in extreme danger

Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert to find a Fort Wayne teenager who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Caitlyn Marie Baker, who was last seen Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. in Fort Wayne.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. She reportedly was last seen in a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants, driving a 2003 black Ford Focus with Ohio license plate FPF2387.

Police say Baker is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Officials believe she may be in the company of 16-year-old Sophia Lanae Kline, a white girl who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Kline has brown hair and brown eyes. She is missing out of Ohio. A photo of Kline was not made available by police.

Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

