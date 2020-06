A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 81-year-old man out of Columbia City, IN.

Gary L. Cox is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.