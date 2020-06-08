SILVER ALERT: Missing 75-year-old Carmel man

A Silver Alert has been declared for 75-year-old James Beasley, of Carmel, Indiana.

He's 6 feet tall, weighs 210 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

James was last seen wearing a black jump suit with green stripes, glasses, driving in a silver 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana license plate XES140.

He was last seen on Monday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. He's believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or call 911.