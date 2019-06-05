SILVER ALERT: Missing 72-year-old man from Planfield

Police in central Indiana are looking for a missing Planfield man who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Alvin Epperson, 72, was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. in Avon. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Alvin is missing half of his index finger on his left hand, has 2 medically drilled holes on the top of his head, and has 2 scars on his abdomen, according to a news release.

He is driving a red 2012 Ford Escape with Indiana plate D890UC. The Escape has scrapes on the rear bumper, passenger side, and scrapes/dents on the front bumper.

If you have any information, contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485 or 911.