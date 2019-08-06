SILVER ALERT: Missing 72-year-old believed to be in extreme danger

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Daniel Grannan, a 72-year-old man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Grannan was last seen Saturday evening in Washington, Indiana, which is 110 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Grannan is described as 5'9" tall and 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a heart on his upper right arm and skin graft scars below his belly button and forearm.

If you have any information on Daniel Grannan, please contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 812-254-1060 or 911.

