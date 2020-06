A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old teen out of Brazil, Indiana.

Jasmine K. Riddell is 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has red hair and green eyes.

She was last seen on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Jasmine is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information should contact the Brazil Police Department at 812-446-2535-option 5, or call 911.