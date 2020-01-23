SILVER ALERT: Missing 16-year-old mother, baby believed to be in danger

Police in northwest Indiana are searching for a 16-year-old and her baby who went missing Tuesday and are believed to be in danger.

Caneesha Ellis and 7-month-old Kannon Ellis are missing from Crown Point in Lake County, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued by Indiana State Police Thursday afternoon.

Caneesha Ellis is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Kannon is 27 inches tall and 18 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kannon was last seen in a gray, fuzzy bear suit.

In addition to being believed to be in danger, police say the missing mother and baby may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

