A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Brionna Gean Grant, a 16-year-old from Elkhart, who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Grant was last seen Thursday, Nov. 21 around 1 a.m.

If you have any information on Brionna Gean Grant, contact the Elkhart Police Department at (574) 295-7070 or 911.