SILVER ALERT: Police search for 52-year-old woman missing from Indy area

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for missing 52-year-old Melissa Vaughn, of Greenfield.

She's 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 196 pounds and was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses.

She was last seen on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., according to a release from Indiana State Police.

She's believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Fortville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or call 911.

