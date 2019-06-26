SILVER ALERT: ISP search for missing Carmel man who may be in danger

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man missing from Carmel.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Clarence E. Deane Jr. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 214 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was most recently seen driving a green 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Indiana plate 510AG. Deane was last seen Tuesday morning, and police said they believe he may be in extreme danger and require medical attention.

Anyone who can help police located Deane is encouraged to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.

