SILVER ALERT: Goshen man believed to be in danger

Police in Goshen are searching for a 75-year-old man who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Dennis L. Heminger was last seen around 3:30 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued by Indiana State Police Wednesday night.

Heminger is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 181 pounds with gray hair and gray eyes. He was last seen in a dark-blue coat, blue jeans, dark shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information on Heminger's whereabouts is asked to contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

