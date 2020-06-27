SILVER ALERT CANCELLED for 39-year-old man

The Silver Alert issued on Thursday, June 25, 2020 for Chad Joseph Paulson has been cancelled as of Saturday, June 27, 2020.

FROM EARLIER:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 39-year-old man out of Schererville, Indiana.

Chad Joseph Paulson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paulson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen June 23 at 11 p.m.

Paulson may possibly be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Indiana license plate 926RMV.

If you have any information, please contact the Schererville Police Department at 219-322-5000 or 911.

