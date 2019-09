CANCELED SILVER ALERT: Missing 81-year-old Fort Wayne man

Police have canceled a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Jack Hevel, of Fort Wayne.

He was last seen on Thursday at 1 p.m.

He's 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was wearing a plaid short sleeved button up shirt over a gold t-shirt, brown shorts, and driving a silver 2000 Chevy S10 truck with Indiana plate TK133LRV.

He also has a tattoo on his upper right arm that says "Nancy" and a skull and cross bones on his upper left arm.

He's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you know anything about his whereabouts please call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or call 911.