SILVER ALERT: police looking for missing 77-year-old New Albany man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The New Albany Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Arvil Joe Driver, a 77 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a white t-shirt with America on the front, gray sweat pants, and black Velcro tennis shoes.

Arvil is missing from New Albany, Indiana which is 117 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 6:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Arvil Joe Driver, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.