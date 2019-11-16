SILVER ALERT: 66-year-old Keith White missing out of Middletown

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Keith White, a 66 year old white male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, grey hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, and driving a black 2007 Dodge truck with Indiana plate TK603MLJ. The truck has a sticker in the back window that says, “No this Aint My Husbands Truck”.

Keith is missing from Middletown, Indiana which is 49 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 am. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Keith White, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.