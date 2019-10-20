SILVER ALERT: 51-year-old Bryan Eugene Smith missing out of Holton

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the disappearance of Bryan Eugene Smith, a 51 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 230 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black ball cap with “SECURITY” written in white letters, black and orange jacket, black khaki style pants, and black Adidas shoes with “ADIDAS” in white letters.

Bryan is missing from Holton, Indiana which is 77 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bryan Eugene Smith, contact the Indiana State Police at 812-689-5000 or 911.