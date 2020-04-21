SILVER ALERT: Missing 80-year-old Fort Wayne man

A Silver Alert has been declared for 80-year-old James P. Studinski, of For Wayne, Indiana.

He's 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray pullover sweater, dark blue t-shirt, and Levi jeans.

James is also believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with Indiana license plate 746AXV.

He was last seen on Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m. He's believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or call 911.