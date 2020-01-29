SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing southern Indiana man

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 85-year-old Richard L. Howard from Newburgh, Indiana.

Howard is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

He could be driving a green 2003 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate STM763.

Howard was last seen on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

He's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Warrick County Sheriff's Department at 812-897-1200 or call 911.

