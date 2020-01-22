SILVER ALERT: Missing 61-year-old man last seen in Elkhart

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 61-year-old man, who hasn't been seen for six days.

Police are asking the public's help in finding Blaine Edwards Kurtz.

He's six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. He's a diabetic and needs to take medication on a daily basis.

He was last seen on foot in the 800 block of Benham Avenue in Elkhart. He was seen wearing a dark blue jacket with blue jeans.

Blaine didn't have his medication on him when he left. He's also unable to drive.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.