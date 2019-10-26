SILVER ALERT: Missing Putnam County Man

A Silver Alert has been declared for missing 86-year-old Billy Eugene Steele.

He's 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, black sweat pants and shoes.

Billy is missing from Cloverdale, Indiana, and was last seen on Friday at 8 p.m.

He's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 765-653-5115 or call 911.