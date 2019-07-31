UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old Columbus woman canceled

Shortly after a statewide Silver Alert declared to help find 88-year-old Nancy Ann Wagner was issued, it was canceled Wednesday evening.

The Silver Alert, which was issued at about 5:15 p.m., was canceled at 5:35 p.m.

-----EARLIER-----

A statewide Silver Alert is declared for 88-year-old Nancy Ann Wagner.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has hazel eyes, and was seen wearing a pink shirt, brown shorts and driving a red 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier with Indiana plate number PB4263.

The Columbus, Indiana native was last seen on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Columbus is about 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

She's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or call 911.

