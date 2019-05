A statewide Silver Alert issued for a missing Columbus, Indiana man was canceled Thursday afternoon.

Timothy Cohee Duckworth, 22, had last been seen Friday, May 3, at 1 a.m., according to police.

Earlier

Duckworth is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt and pants with no shoes.

If you have any information on Timothy Cohee Duckworth, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.